Bitcoin exchange rate: for the first year, the cryptocurrency has exceeded $11 thousand
Today, July 28, bitcoin is again trying to rise above $10 000, followed by the growth of altcoins. Capitalization the cryptocurrency market has returned to levels above $300 billion.
On Tuesday, July 28, the most liquid cryptocurrency continue to go up. Bitcoin as of 11:00 am traded at 893 10 $ per coin.
During the day the main cryptocurrency has risen more than 7%. As of 08:00 am, the bitcoin was trading above 11 000 $ per coin.
It is reported cryptocurrency platform minfin.com.ua.
Data as of 11:00 Kyiv time
So, for the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin rose by 7.17% to $893 10.
Ethereum has fallen in price on 1,13% – $316 73;
Ripple – rose by 2.77% to $0,22;
Bitcoin Cash – by 8.08% to $271;
In addition, the trading volume for the last day was: Bitcoin – $1.5 billion, Ethereum – $351 ILN, Ripple – $86 million, Bitcoin Cash – $58 million
Capitalization of Bitcoin now stands at $200 billion, Ethereum – $19.9 billion, Ripple – $35 billion, Bitcoin Cash – $5 billion.
The total capitalization of all digital assets, crypto-currency market reached $320 billion.
telegraf.com.ua