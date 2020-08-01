Bitcoin exchange rate: for the first year, the cryptocurrency has exceeded $11 thousand

Today, July 28, bitcoin is again trying to rise above $10 000, followed by the growth of altcoins. Capitalization the cryptocurrency market has returned to levels above $300 billion.

On Tuesday, July 28, the most liquid cryptocurrency continue to go up. Bitcoin as of 11:00 am traded at 893 10 $ per coin.

During the day the main cryptocurrency has risen more than 7%. As of 08:00 am, the bitcoin was trading above 11 000 $ per coin.

It is reported cryptocurrency platform minfin.com.ua.

Курс биткоина: впервые за год криптовалюта перевалила за $11 тысяч

Data as of 11:00 Kyiv time

So, for the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin rose by 7.17% to $893 10.

  • Ethereum has fallen in price on 1,13% – $316 73;

  • Ripple – rose by 2.77% to $0,22;

  • Bitcoin Cash – by 8.08% to $271;

In addition, the trading volume for the last day was: Bitcoin – $1.5 billion, Ethereum – $351 ILN, Ripple – $86 million, Bitcoin Cash – $58 million

Capitalization of Bitcoin now stands at $200 billion, Ethereum – $19.9 billion, Ripple – $35 billion, Bitcoin Cash – $5 billion.

The total capitalization of all digital assets, crypto-currency market reached $320 billion.

telegraf.com.ua

