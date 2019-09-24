‘Bitten on the genitals’: at the zoo American attacked the camel to survive
A conflict situation between American and camel led to the fact that a woman was bitten by an animal.
The incident occurred at the truck stop Tiger Truck Stop, located in the village of Grosse Tete, Louisiana. There is also a private mini-zoo.
A visitor to the zoo, living in Florida, followed his dog, when she crawled into the enclosure to a camel named Caspar.
The woman told police that was bitten by a 600-pound (272 kg) of a camel, when he sat down.
“She said I bit his genitals to get rid of him,” said the assistant Sheriff of the parish Iberville Louis Hamilton, Jr.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
According to the lawyer, the police accused the woman and her husband that they didn’t keep his dog on a leash.
“Camel didn’t do anything wrong,’ said Hamilton newspaper. — They were aggressive. This provoked the animal.”
In this mini zoo was once a tiger, but the Tiger Truck Stop Manager Pamela Bossier announced that he will not attack anyone, like other wild animals , including Caspar.
“Camel is really a gentle giant” — said the Manager of the newspaper about the animal.