Bitten on the head: in Georgia on trendelina baby attacked by the family dog

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

In Georgia baby, which was 3 weeks from birth, died a few hours after her head was bitten by the family dog.

Укусила за голову: в Джорджии на трехнедельнюю малышку напала собака семьи

Photo: Depositphotos

According to County Sheriff’s Hall, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the family home of Gainesville in North-West Georgia.

Police who arrived at the scene, said the family dog – a mixed breed husky snuck into the bedroom, where slept the girl, and bit her head.

The fire protection service County Hall transported the child to the medical center of northeast Georgia. The baby later died.

After the incident, the Office animal control County Hall took custody of the dog.

The data of the child were not disclosed. At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.