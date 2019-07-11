Bitten on the head: in Georgia on trendelina baby attacked by the family dog
In Georgia baby, which was 3 weeks from birth, died a few hours after her head was bitten by the family dog.
According to County Sheriff’s Hall, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the family home of Gainesville in North-West Georgia.
Police who arrived at the scene, said the family dog – a mixed breed husky snuck into the bedroom, where slept the girl, and bit her head.
The fire protection service County Hall transported the child to the medical center of northeast Georgia. The baby later died.
After the incident, the Office animal control County Hall took custody of the dog.
The data of the child were not disclosed. At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed.