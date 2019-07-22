BlaBlaCar, the driver turned out to be a train driver and drove passengers in the cabin

Known service BlaBlaCar has confirmed carriage in the train cabin. According to Russian media reports, the incident occurred on July 15, a resident of Moscow. He wanted to go home from St. Petersburg, which booked a place in the car via BlaBlaCar. We will remind, at the end of 2018 in Russia, brutally murdered the driver BlaBlaCar.

Arriving at the place of departure, the Muscovite found at the railway station of St. Petersburg. There he met the driver that was put in place of the car in the cab of the train and thus drove to the capital.

Trip cost 1.3 million rubles.

At the moment, BlaBlaCar blocked account defaulting carrier, the company said.

Note that in Ukraine a popular service also repeatedly hit the Newspapers. So, in 2016, went missing citizen of Lviv Taras Pozniak, who moved from Lviv to Kiev on his “Audi”. A few days later the car changed numbers found in the garage cooperative of the village of novosilky, Kiev region. To find the body of the driver failed.

The investigation revealed that the crime involved Dmitry Golub (PF) and Luan Kingisepp (Luke, he is a citizen of the Russian Federation), former fighters of “Right sector”. Golub was detained August 4, 2016 in Starokonstantinov in the apartment of his friend. And Kingisepp disappeared. In March of 2019, he was killed in a grenade explosion in the house on the prospect of Sciences in Kiev. Golub in may 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

