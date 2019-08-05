Black bodysuit and high boots: Rosie Hutington-Whiteley presented a series of hot pictures
Among the favorite shots of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were some hot photos.
32-year-old English blonde Rosie Hutington-Whiteley chooses sexy contrast images for the magazines. So, in the hot August issue of Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan, she appeared in the extraordinary images.
New pictures supermodels representatives of the gloss, Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan announced on the official page in Instagram.
She, in turn, also shared footage from the photo shoot. Among the favorite shots of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were some hot photos.
On one of them she freely posing on a chair that was placed in the middle of a white Studio, in a black bodysuit with an open neckline and a choker that added extraordinary sexuality. Unusual finish steel high rubber boots.
In the second photo she appeared in a stylish biker suit, and the third in the white total look and the same black boots. However, each complements the simultaneously seductive and languid eyes of the English model. To smile in a photo shoot for the August Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was not generous.