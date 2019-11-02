Black chyna went to the Halloween party in a revealing way
31-year-old model and dancer has made a bet in his outfit on a curvy neckline.
Black chyna got into the lens paparazzi in Los Angeles, when going to the Halloween party. For herself she chose a very Frank way. Beauty wearing a black velvet jumpsuit with thin spaghetti straps, which, of course, was not wearing a bra. So her lush cleavage was the center of attention.
Her outfit she added black sleeves-gloves, sandals metallic colors on a high platform and heel and extravagant headdress in the shape of a skull with flowers. In her hand she was carrying a multicolored bag.
Her face was intense makeup with red lipstick and a black eye. The hands were long, sharp nails.
Black likes to attract attention to provocative bows. For example, at the ceremony of MTV Video Music Awards 2019, she appeared in a pink mini-dress made of feathers with spicy neckline in which she could demonstrate not only their tattoos on the legs, but cellulite.