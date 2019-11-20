Black Friday 2019: secrets of profitable shopping from an experienced buyer
My husband and I have a tradition on thanksgiving Day. Before the family comes and we cut the Turkey, we sit in the living room. In the background playing Christmas music, he turns on his laptop and I had mine. So begins the hunt for discounts — shares his experience Courtney Jespersen for Fox Business.
Some people cringe at the thought of shopping on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, but I am enjoying these opportunities. Maybe because I love a bargain, or because I write about how to save money. In any case, I know a lot about Black Friday and I want to share some secrets.
Start shopping early — not always beneficial
Technically, Black Friday is November 29, this year. But discounts and promotions everywhere has already begun. Retailers no longer wait for the Friday after Thanksgiving to start selling.
Black Friday no longer a day. According to Jennifer Burton, assistant Professor of marketing at the University of Tampa, Black Friday is a season “is becoming longer and longer every year”.
Retail sellers take the liberty to mark all kinds of promotions like sales over Black Friday.
“Black Friday has become synonymous with “special sales,” says Jane Boyd Thomas, Professor of marketing at the University of Winthrop.
Although not the best (and only) day to get all of your holiday shopping list, experts agree that the biggest discounts are offered throughout the season from late October until cyber Monday (Monday after thanksgiving). So Burton said that it was important to systematically monitor the prices of goods you wish to buy.
You can get discounts in the month of November, but despite the early offers, large retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy, leave the most attractive sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Therefore, buying now may be risky.
But, at least in one case, it is reasonable to shop in advance — if the seller will announce the start of sales in your special advertisement on the occasion of Black Friday. Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl’s have done in the past.
How do you know that will sell at a discount
Don’t you would like to know what will sell on Black Friday to find out when to shop and what to buy? Actually, I guess this easily.
If the store has not yet announced their proposals for 2019, will see its last year is in honor of Black Friday on the Internet. Retailers usually do not become more creative from year to year.
In 2017 the Target is on Black Friday was posted offers to sell a 55-inch TV, Home Google Mini and Beats headphones. The same three types of products have again been recognized in 2018.
“Retailers often use the same from year to year, so for a better understanding let’s see what Walmart did last year on Black Friday, says Thomas. — What is offered at Target? They sold the TV? There were Lego sets?
Thomas adds that Black Friday is the best time to buy small electronics, clothes and Christmas decorations.
Want another tip? I’m running through my archived emails for key words “Black Friday”. I usually find the previous promotions on Black Friday, detailing which products have been discounted in store and how much did it cost in the end.
Purchase in the store? Think twice
Last year I spent the morning of Black Friday on the couch, coffee in one hand, iPhone in the other and a laptop in front of me. I placed the order for the order by crossing off gifts on my Christmas list. A few years ago at the same time, I stood in two-hour queues at Best Buy to buy one.
I learned a lesson.
Burton notes that for many people shopping in a regular store on Black Friday is a tradition. Thomas agrees. But from the point of view of the convenience of online shopping is the best option. The prices online often are the same as in the store.
If you decide to Park on the couch, here are three proven strategies:
- Get ready. Thomas recommends in advance to create an account on the websites of your chosen sellers and add the products you want to your favorites list. This will make the checkout process easier and faster.
- Divide and conquer. Select the best deals and stick to these points. Burton says that free shipping is now standard. You should be able to place small orders from each vendor not fulfilling the requirements to the minimum that is needed for delivery.
- Try again, and then another. Failures sites on Black Friday — a frequent phenomenon. Pages load slow. Basket is empty when you are going to see what was in there. If you encounter technical difficulties, keep trying. Go to the website and in the application of the seller at the same time, to see what is faster.