Black Friday: the best deals, which are now
Halloween is over but there is still a lot of holidays. And as usual at this time of year will soon come Black Friday and cyber Monday. Some stores in advance of these days have started offering staggering discounts to its customers. Edition of USA Today has gathered the best deals that you need to know before Black Friday.
When is Black Friday 2019?
This year Black Friday falls on November 29 is the latest date on which it falls this day, for the last years. This means that cyber Monday is in December, so you need to hurry to make the purchase of Christmas gifts.
When does it start discount on Black Friday?
The vast majority of the best deals in Black Friday will commence this day, and many of them will start when the clock strikes midnight. But there are also a large number of offers and discounts that appear since November 1 and are valid for the entire month.
Most stores offer discounts and online so everyone no need to stand in long queues, simply choose a product and order it. But also keep in mind that the product quickly comes to an end, so will need to make an order as quickly as possible.
In some cases, stores offer discounts from November 1, but not as large as the directly to Black Friday. In most cases this is done with popular products and gifts for the holidays
The advantage of buying before Black Friday is that need not worry that product will end or will be sold, in addition, he will have time to get to you for the holidays. If you can make a purchase directly on Black Friday, the delivery service will be swamped with packages, which in turn will create a delay in sending and delivery.
When Cyber Monday 2019?
Cyber Monday falls on December 2 this year. The trend of the past years, we can say that the price of goods on cyber Monday and Black Friday are not very different, so if you do not have time to purchase gifts on November 29, don’t worry, you can purchase everything on 2 December.
What are the offers of Black Friday are now?
Some retailers have opened the season of discounts in honor of Black Friday, and you can already find plenty of great offers from companies like Amazon, Walmart, Target and others:
- ASOS: save up to 60% on a wide range of lingerie in this store.
- Chewy.com: save 20% on products for their Pets.
- Express: save 50% on jeans and dresses and 40% on all other goods until 3 November.
- Kohl’s: get 20% off any type of payment and apply the code HOWL20 and save an additional 25% on goods for the whole family.
- J. Crew: Save 30% on the latest products, and the OUTDOOR code and save another 30% on various products.
- Lands’ End: save 50% on all coats and jackets and 40% for the rest of the range with the code WITCH.
- Levi’s: buy two pairs of jeans and get second pair with 50% discount code DOUBLEDEAL.
- Macy’s: receive a discount of 50-70% on women’s shoes, 25% on women’s coats, 40-60% — for food and entertainment.
- Puro Sound Labs: buy kids headphones with volume limit BT-2200 (one of the most popular models) in pink and purple colors for only $64,99.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: up to 40% discounts on a collection of Saks Fifth Avenue. If you make an order through the app, SAKSAPPSF use code for 15% discount on products with full price. And for free delivery of any item use code FREESHIP.
- Sur La Table: shop offers discounts on some types of cookware from brands such as Le Creuset’s, Staub, Cuisinart, and others.
- Target: shop offers discounts up to 40% on furniture and up to 25% — on the goods for the house.
- Walmart: is offering discounts up to $100 on a different technique.