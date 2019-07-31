Black moon: in the night of 1 August earthlings will be able to observe the rare phenomenon
After the lunar Eclipse, which the Ukrainians saw in the middle of July, on the night of August 1, you will see a rare new moon that is also called a black Moon.
The young Moon at the end of this summer will not be the most common. The new moon happens twice in one month.
In the Western hemisphere, the black moon will be visible in the night from 31 July to 1 August, and residents of North and South America will survive the new moon twice in one month for the first time in 2016. On the Eastern side of the Earth event will be repeated in the night from 30 to 31 August.
Black Moon got its name due to the fact that at this time the earth’s satellite is dissolved in the sky and it is virtually invisible.
A full lunar cycle lasts 29 days and some months it is possible to see two full moons or two new moons. In February-no new moon because of the shortened month.
But this event only occurs every ten years.
In the period of the coming new moon, the Moon will approach the Earth at a maximum distance.
