“Black sea games” became the first step in my music career, Nastya Kamenskikh (photo)
26-28 July, in Skadovsk, Kherson region will take place the XVII all-Ukrainian charitable children’s festival “black sea Games”. The main event of the festival vocal competition, which this year registered a record number of participants — 600 persons. The program is attended by children aged 6 to 16 years. For the prize fight will be 46 artists and vocal groups who have been in the semi-final after two qualifying rounds.
“Pleasantly pleased with the number of talented children in Ukraine and their interest in our festival. This year the contestants are well prepared. This is due to the fact that there are so many vocal studios and schools, even in small towns. But there are some young talents who never studied vocal prowess, but simply “feel” the song and doing it quite well! Each of the contestants chances for success are absolutely equal. For me it is important that children believed it was an honest and highly professional competition, “—said the founder of the festival Nikolay bagraev.
Performances of participants will be assessed by the jury, which includes well-known music experts and representatives of the music media. The festival will run a discussion club, where prestigious experts of show business will give useful tips to the contestants and their parents and teachers.
The hotel “black sea Games” will become the leading Ukrainian artists, among whom are well-known alumni of the festival: NK Nastya Kamensky (Grand Prix of the “black sea Games-2004”), “Time and Glass” (Nadia Dorofeeva — first prize of the “black sea Games-2004”), The Hardkiss (Julia Sanina — the winner of “black sea Games-1999”), Elina Ivashchenko (Grand Prix of the “black sea Games in 2018”).
“Black sea Games” — this is a great opportunity for all creative and talented children to realize their cherished dreams! This is a huge contribution to Ukrainian music, because it is on the “black sea Games” lit the real stars who glorified Ukraine for the whole world. At the time that victory in this large-scale festival introduced me to the world of music and helped to believe that all dreams are achievable. “Black sea games” became the first step in my music career, which is still developing rapidly: I continue to discover new horizons, to conquer new countries and to create music that knows no boundaries, “said NK the singer Nastya Kamenskih.
in Skadovsk: “It’s a mix of “Tavria Games” with the children’s vocal competition with the same philosophy — a big, bright, outdoor holiday on the shore of the Black sea. Huge professional stage, live sound and live broadcast on M1. For many people it has become a tradition to come to Skadovsk with their families from different corners of Ukraine, to plunge into the festival atmosphere“.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter