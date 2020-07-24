Blacklist: Delta imposed sanctions against 120 passengers due to the failure to wear masks
Air travel has become increasingly difficult for those who refuse to wear protective masks. Delta Air Lines has made 120 passengers in a “no-fly” list after they refused to comply with the requirement of the carrier to wear masks on Board, writes CBS News.
“Countless studies and medical experts told us that masks are an integral part of the measures on reaction to a pandemic, which help us to reduce transmission of the virus, stated Delta CEO ed Bastian in the internal memo of the company. That’s why we take this very seriously and have already banned travel from Delta to 120 persons for refusing to wear masks on Board”.
The airline began to impose sanctions when the United States broke the grim milestone of 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 143 000 deaths.
Atlanta-based Delta also is expanding its testing program of COVID-19, to cover all employees over the next four weeks. Among other things, this will be the home screening of the health status of employees, especially those who live in two hot spots: Florida and Texas.
“Checking 100% of our employees, we set the basic level, which helps us to make important decisions to protect the health and safety of everyone — our employees and our customers,” wrote Bastian.
According to the Director General, the rate of infection among the staff of Delta, working with clients below the national average — this suggests that the efforts of the carrier’s “work”.
Earlier this week (July 20-24) in the regulations it was stipulated that passengers requesting exemption from the mask, will have to undergo a medical screening over the phone with a doctor before they are allowed on Board. The airline also said that prohibit passengers to invent false medical excuses to avoid the requirement to wear masks.
Other carriers also are tightening their antiviral treatments. United Airlines has expanded the requirements for wearing masks, saying that from Friday (July 24) travelers should wear facial coverings in all airports where the carrier operates, as well as on flights. People who disregard the rules risk being expelled from the plane and are prevented from flying with the airline, at least during the period of validity mask mode, the message reads.
Last month representatives of the American Airlines banned activist-the conservative Brandon Stark to fly with the airline after he dropped out of a plane for refusing to wear a mask.
Most major U.S. airlines now require the use of masks on the flights, but until recently, sanctions are almost never used.
