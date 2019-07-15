Blackout in new York metropolis for a few hours were left without electricity. PHOTO. VIDEO
A power outage in new York on Saturday night stopped a subway train, people stuck in elevators. Extinguished lights and traffic signals. Now the power supply is already fully recovered.
The local energy company Con Edison said that without light there are about 70 000 people.
“We expect that most customers will be connected at midnight”, — noted in a statement on July 13.
The head of Con Edison’s John McAvoy said that the power supply has returned to five of the six areas affected by outages, reports broadcaster NBC. He added that the summer heat, which can lead to an increase in load on the grid, was not the cause of the blackout.
Electricity fully restored, reported later on Twitter, the new York mayor De Blasio.
What happened?
According to firefighters, the fire occurred in a transformer in Manhattan on 64th street. De Blasio on Twitter said that the fire occurred in the sewer passage. He told CNN that “it’s just a technical problem”.
The power outage happened on the anniversary of a catastrophic failure of the electricity supply in 1977, which plunged new York into darkness and sparked widespread looting and arson. The town was energized in August 2003.
Now the power outage occurred shortly before nine in the evening in Midtown Manhattan is a square between the 40th and seventy-second streets, from Fifth Avenue and the Hudson river.
The lights went out on Broadway. The Broadway theatres have had to cancel performances. Some actors staged street performances.
In particular, the song about “blackout” was performed by the cast of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr theatre.
NBC has published a video in which the traffic after the shutdown of traffic lights regulates the ordinary passerby.
The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo said that he had sent 100 police officers and members of the national guard to help direct traffic.
The NBC TV had to use backup generators to continue to broadcast.