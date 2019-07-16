Blackout in new York: why the metropolis remained without electricity and could this happen again
72 thousands of new Yorkers for a few hours were left without electricity as a result of mass failure in the supply of electricity. Why it happened and whether to wait for a repeat of the blackout?
Major power outage in new York on Saturday, July 13, was caused by damage to the distribution cable and the failure of the primary and backup relay protection. This is stated in a statement, the energy company Con Edison, responsible for the supply of the metropolis, writes Today.
“Inspection equipment and a preliminary analysis of the data for the last 40 hours indicates that the system of relay protection at the substation, located on 65th street, worked not as expected. This system with a stock designed to provide a high level of reliability. Primary and backup relay system is not isolated the damaged distribution cable at 64th street and West End Avenue,” said the company.
Mayor bill de Blasio, the TV channel CNN explain what happened solely technical problems. The mayor was forced to urgently return to new York from Iowa, where he conducted the event as part of his presidential campaign.
According to NBC, there could be a fire on transformer substation.
Should I wait for a repetition?
Representatives of the energy company Con Edison said that new Yorkers should expect blackouts this summer, because high temperatures are possible disruptions, says Curbed.
As reported by Mike Clendenin, power problems may be more due to the heat which will fall upon the city at the end of the week. According to him, the interruptions in the summer — a phenomenon, as hot weather and high humidity cause people to use more electricity for cooling.
Such suspension shall not be subject to blackout over the weekend, though the power company still does not know the exact causes, due to which most of the Midtown and Upper Westside left in the dark.
“At one of our substations equipment is out of order, but we don’t know why,” said Alvarez.
“New Yorkers have shown great patience and poise during a blackout — we need the same patience and diligence, as engineers and experts now analyze how the equipment worked, what went wrong that led to major power outages,” said Clendenin.
Governor Andrew Cuomo called upon the Department of state services to investigate the cause of the power outage.
“Although this problem was successfully eliminated, the fact that it ever happened, is unacceptable,” said Cuomo.
Saturday’s outage began at about 18:47 and ended shortly before midnight, affecting the area from Fifth Avenue to the Hudson river and from 30 to 72 street.