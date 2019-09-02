Blame Zelensky: Lukashenka explained why not commute to work by Bicycle (video)
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited on Monday the opening of the school № 93 in Minsk, where after the festive Assembly held the first lesson for high school students. It dealt with ecology, writes “Sputnik Belarus”.
Lukashenka admitted, it is sometimes “drawn to sit on an electric motorcycle or a Bicycle to go to work.”
“But all messed up Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky. It when chose, he said, “I’m going on a bike ride”. Had to abandon the idea,” explained the President of Belarus.
Also the Romanian President explained that would otherwise be parallel. “Here, Lukashenko has heard from Vladimir Zelensky that he was on the bike go and he went. So I refused it. But this is a great thing,” he added.
As you know, in the TV series “servant of the people” President Goloborodko, who played Zelensky, goes to work by bike.
At the same time “not cine” President Vladimir Zelensky, how to write “FACTS”, despite the promises don’t ride. About “delays” of the Bicycle, said Deputy head of the presidential Administration and one of the writers of the series Yuriy Kostyuk. According to him, now the country is not a situation where the President can afford to ride a bike. At the same time, the visit of the President work with “the bike” — “a dream, a symbol of the fact that the President and any other policy should be simple, closer to the people”.
