Blast from the past: amazing American museums ‘live’ history
Imagine in 1898 in rural Nebraska: a horse-drawn carriage rides along the main street of the village, the teacher of arithmetic teaches children to count in school, in which only one class, and from the stalls came the smell of fresh chocolate.
In museums of “living” history, visitors don’t have to imagine. They can just “dive” in the past, says America Share.
Our story – about three such museums in different regions of the United States. They are dedicated to different historical events and different periods of history of the country.
Museum of the Prairie pioneer name Stera
Museum of Stera, surrounded by high Lugovoy grasses of Central Nebraska, preserves the memory of the pioneers who many years ago settled in this area of the Midwest.
“We talk about the history of this part of the country that have been the pioneers and that they could not, about the clash of different cultures… and also about how the region grew along with the whole country,” says Museum Director Joe black.
In the Railway village Museum are real historians, connoisseurs of ancient traditions. Visitors can make themselves a tool in the workshop of the tinsmith, to buy candy at the store and see how the forge burning coals.
According to black, “living history” is very popular, because the visitors have a real opportunity to see the past, inhale the smells and hear the sounds, as well as to participate in some events that have happened in the past.
In the Museum celebrate Christmas, the eve of all saints Day and the Fourth of July in the old style, attracting many visitors as residents of the state and from across the country. In the summer months it hosts a variety of classes, teach traditional methods of fishing, horse riding, baking cakes and even watercolor.
“Sometimes we managed at least momentarily to make the visitors forget that they are in the Museum, so deeply they are immersed in the realities of the Railway town, says black. We can cause them a feeling”.
Of Plymouth plantation
To founded in 1947 the Plymouth plantation in Massachusetts you can get acquainted with the history of the English colonists of the seventeenth century, settled in the area and the history of the indigenous people – Indians Wampanoag.
More than 300 thousand guests annually visit the Museum, stroll through the streets of English villages 1624, buy corn flour at the water mill and communicate with modern Wampanoag.
According to the employee of the Museum, Kate Sheehan, “dive” into the past through “living history” could drastically change the Outlook of the visitors.
She explains: some of the exhibits such as the “Mayflower II”, a replica of a ship once arrived from England to Plymouth, can only be seen here. “Mayflower II”, a gift of the British people appeared in the Museum’s collection in 1957.
“This is a real classroom on the water, says Kate Sheehan. – Thanks to ‘Mayflower II’ you can learn a lot about the journey of 1620. It’s part of history.” Currently, the “Mayflower II” rekonstruiruet it will return to its home port in 2020 for the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the pilgrims in Plymouth.
Maritime Museum of San Diego
At the Maritime Museum San Diego visitors can climb aboard as copies, and of these ships, witnesses of historical events that have taken place over the last five hundred years.
The educational program allows guests to explore the ships, learn a lot from the instructors and crew and even go on a sea voyage on a replica of a Spanish Galleon 1542. You can climb aboard the “Star of India” – the world’s oldest sailing ship still remaining afloat.
Children learn the skills of teamwork, perform ship tasks, and adults with pleasure travel to historical cruises or learn about the history of the Navy in the Museum.
“It’s not just the Museum on which visitors walk, – says the guide Teresa Smallen. – You can be poisoned in the present voyage, to feel the spirit of the West coast to discover our rich Maritime heritage and history of our relations with the Pacific region.”