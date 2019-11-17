Blasting Macron: arrested the terrorists who were preparing an attempt on the President of France
In France detained two men suspected of “terrorist criminal conspiracy” against President Emmanuel Macron during the celebration in Paris of the 100th anniversary since the completion of the First world war.
As reported by Franceinfo, the detention was held on 11 November in the Department of Moselle in North East France.
Police are investigating the plan of right-wing groups to undermine the President of France Emmanuel Makron.
According to the newspaper, two suspects aged 30 and 45 years, believed to have been planning an attack on the French President during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the First world war in November 2018.
Now the suspects are awaiting charges from the investigative judge. The national centre for the fight against terrorism previously ordered their pre-trial detention.
Recall that the November 2018 to become France by the beginning of the riots. The protests that swept the country, called “the movement of the yellow jackets.”
