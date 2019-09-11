Bleach face after sunburn with home remedies
To restore the skin after a holiday or intense sun and return to her natural and fresh color will help simple tools.
Summer. An overabundance of sun left uneven marks on your face. The easiest way to stock up on Foundation and powder. The most radical is to go to a beauty salon, but there is another solution – bring back the natural complexion is possible at home.
Chemical acid peeling. It is based on should be fruit, lactic or salicylic acid. It creates a light, superficial burn tanned skin, and the upper pigmented cells die off. Before applying, be sure to test the vehicle for the presence of allergens. And then follow the instructions on the package.
Mechanical exfoliation. To enhance the effect of the previous procedure, use a scrub (for oily skin) or soft scrub (for dry or sensitive). The lemon juice and parsley, the cucumber, yogurt and white clay are great for cleansing mask. Check for allergies before applying is mandatory. Keep the mask on your face to up to 30 minutes.
Sunscreen apply immediately after you wash off whitening mask. The SPF level in the cream must not be less than 25. If such a cream under the hand was not use any cream with zinc oxide.
Time. It is desirable to carry out such procedures in the evening. Despite the fact that you got rid of the extra tan, rejuvenated skin by removing dead skin cells, do not immediately expose it to new loads. Let the person rest from ultraviolet radiation. And don’t forget to repeat this procedure a couple more times. It is a soft, gentle way.