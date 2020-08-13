Blockchain for dummies and the course of Chinese language: how to spend a weekend in Miami (August 14-16)
What: Course for creating animations
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Online platform “Animation and I” is a place where everyone can learn how to create cartoons. Owing to the obtained in this course knowledge, you can become a real animator and making his own cartoon.
Information is available to everyone absolutely for free. Among the teachers of the course – known Directors, writers, artists and other creative people.
Cost: free
What: Course on Internet advertising
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Advertising – almost the only opportunity of the company to declare about yourself or your product. And given the fact that today almost all the business moved to the Internet, the importance of advertising in the network, it is difficult to overestimate.
The demand for specialists in digital marketing is growing steadily the last few years. The ability to run online advertising is one of the most sought-after skills. If you want to learn a new profession, you can do it right now (even without experience in advertising). To start training by going to this website.
Cost: free
What: online Art school
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: wants to learn to paint with watercolors, pencil and ink to create colorful greeting cards or comics? All this you can learn on this website. Resource provides open online courses with videos in Full HD quality.
You will also see instructions in the description of each course, which will allow a better understanding of the suitability of the chosen course and what materials will be needed for its passage.
Cost: free
What: a Course of storytelling from Pixar
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: We used to tell stories from an early age. But there is a difference between a good story and a great story. What makes a story really interesting? What makes someone a good storyteller?
In this online course you will learn from Directors and artists of Pixar about how they started and what stories inspire them. In the end, you will learn how to tell stories in exciting and might want to tell one of them to the world.
Cost: free
What: Cooking classes
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: culinary courses online for anyone who loves to cook or wants to learn how to do it easily and naturally. Cook with professional chefs in the comfort of home, live or recorded.
Get started right now, all classes are available online on this website.
Cost: free
What: Course on web design
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: This online course on web design suitable for anyone already versed in the field, but wants to know more. Each week you will receive a lesson designed by a professional designer to your e-mail.
You will be able to study at your own pace. Solve puzzles, play games of varying difficulty to improve your level of knowledge. Completed assignments and reading materials will be displayed in the user’s personal account.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Banking and Finance”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: In this course you will learn why we need banks. In particular, will understand such things as financial statements, loan and Deposit operations of banks in the financial markets, transactional operations and basic business models of banks.
Then you expect the practical part is the financial analysis of banks. At this stage you will consider cases of Russian banking practices, and learn about the banking crises using examples from the recent past.
At the end of the course you look to the future of the banking business and learn about the latest trends in the industry.
The course consists of 7 sections and is designed for 7 weeks of training. Each section contains on average 4 to 5 lectures and completed the test task.
Cost: free
What: Course for security
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In each school read mandatory courses on safety. Often, these courses are passing us by, because children and so don’t burn the fires, and the volcanoes of the city dweller rarely gets. The concept of “security” does not stay in our lives. Meanwhile, this area of knowledge also seeks to form a holistic view of our environment and help to adapt it.
The course is built on an interdisciplinary approach. This means that you will restore the connection between planetary and personal issues, the human and the animal worlds, natural and social phenomena. And of course, learn how to make their lives safer.
Start learning right now. The training is free.
Cost: free
What: the Blockchain for dummies
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Technology of the blockchain gets more and more into our lives, so basic understanding is necessary for future professionals. Exploring the concept of cryptocurrency, students will be able to understand not only the technology of the blockchain, but in a unique economic phenomena that arise with its implementation.
In online course you are invited to take a fascinating simulator. It will help form a holistic view about the structure of the blockchain technology, practical examples to deal with the cryptocurrency and kriptosistema, and to consider the situation of creating a documentary blockchain network to store information.
In the course you will learn:
- about General properties of blockchain technology;
- the concepts of “token”, “coin”, “coin”;
- how do smart contracts.
Cost: free
What: Chinese language Course
When: Friday-Sunday, August 14-16, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: currently a growing number of people interested in the Chinese culture and language. This Chinese course is designed for beginners and includes an introduction to the phonetics and the analysis of the expressions used in everyday life.
On completion of the course you will receive basic knowledge of Chinese Mandarin and will be able to communicate with their new friends, discussing a variety of topics, including food, travel, Hobbies and so on.
This is an elementary course of Chinese speech. Students do not need to learn Chinese characters, so you will easily pass this course.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17413
[name] => weekend in Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-majami
)
weekend in МайамиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark