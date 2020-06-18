Blogging for business and SEO for beginners: how to spend a weekend in Miami (June 19-21)
What: an Online tour of the Prado Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More: the Prado Museum (in Spanish the Museo Nacional del Prado) is one of the largest and important museums of European art. The Museum building — a monument of late classicism. The school among the top twenty most visited art museums in the world.
This online tour will acquaint you with the work of Francisco Goya — Spanish painter and engraver, one of the first and most brilliant visual artists of the romantic era.
You can go on a virtual tour at a time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: Lecture about the meaning of life
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Each of us wondered about the meaning of life, finding yourself, your happiness. But are there answers to these permanent issues in our ever changing world?
In this lecture an attempt is made to lift the veil of the eternal mysteries.
Cost: free
What: the Course: Managing people and projects
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Most of today’s leaders moved to this position from a linear position, that is, they were the best in the business and that is why you got the promotion.
The aim of the course is to help young leaders to master the basic management skills that will help them to achieve significant results, faster to move up the career ladder, to create the right climate in the team and to make effective decisions.
To begin your free training, click here.
Cost: free
What: Course “Blogging for business”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: English speaking course Ahrefs Academy for $ 800 temporarily became free.
In this course you will learn how to increase the number of visitors of your blog and turn your readers into paid customers.
Cost: free
What: Course “SEO for beginners”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a course of professional training in integrated Internet marketing through in-depth study of SEO. Classes are conducted by leading experts with experience of promoting major Russian and foreign projects.
In this course you will learn:
- What is SEO in 2020;
- What are the principles of search engines;
- What you need to know and be able to do SEO-specialist.
Cost: free
What: English with native speakers
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Lang8 is a community of native speakers willing to support you while training. Here you will get feedback if you make a mistake while learning English.
Create an account absolutely free and begin active practice.
Cost: free
What: the Course “History of Russian culture”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a fascinating course about the Russian culture. During the training you will get access to the lectures of the best scientists, timeline, galleries, and lists of references.
Those who will learn everything, will be awarded!
Cost: free
What: The Vatican Museums
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Vatican Museums — a complex of museums located on the territory of the Vatican state. Their collections contain artwork of classical masters, including works of the Renaissance. The museums were founded by Pope Julius II in the early sixteenth century.
In the Vatican museums has an extensive collection of relics, frescoes and classical statues. You can take an online tour of the Museum and to consider the famous exhibits, including the creation of Michelangelo in the Sistine chapel.
Cost: free
What: Lecture about surrealism
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Surreal – one of the most important trends in art of the turbulent twentieth century. Salvador Dali is one of the most famous representatives of surrealism. For him the limits of the genre, material, and method of creation of art is much less important and significant than the masters of previous eras.
Salvador Dali erased the line between art and life, turning yourself into a rock star even when there was no rock. To understand surrealism, it was easier, listen to a lecture on the exhibition Given on this website.
Cost: free
What: photography Course
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Pictures are able to tell stories on a par with the texts and to be an instrument and object of social research. The course will enable you to master the language of photography.
Join the course at any time. Part of the materials available after payment.
Cost: free
