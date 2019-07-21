Blogs and telegram channels announced the death of President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

Reports of the death of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov untrue, said the Agency TASS on Sunday at the Embassy of Republic in Moscow. “This is an absolute lie,” – said the representative of the Embassy.

Earlier in the telegram channels and blogs reported about the death of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, reports radio “Echo of Moscow”. All the reports refer to information from sources in the country’s opposition. According to them, the leader of the country could die on the eve of acute kidney failure. Berdimuhamedov went on vacation in the beginning of this week.

The message data to radio “Moscow speaking” confirmed Director of the Center for monitoring of the Eurasian problems Aslan Rubaev, citing sources in the country.

The authorities have not officially confirmed information about the death of the President.

Sunday at 00:17 on the official website of the government, it was reported that Berdimuhamedov congratulated medics with their professional holiday.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, a dentist by training, was headed by Turkmenistan, 14 February 2007.