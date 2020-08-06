Blohn – Horst natsiï and Turks – NATO, Miron Markevich
Miron Markevich
Head Komatu national for Ukraïnskoï Asian football (UAF), expectant “Metalista” I “Dnipra” Myron Markevych, that nedavno Paradis kislomu Dynamo Smythe of vlasnika, visavisa z drive SLV the President of “Dynamo” Igorya Sources on the address of Oleg Blohina.
“Surks required podivitis myself sboku. Blohn – TSE Horst natsiï and hto tak Source? Not Rozum.
He niyakogo’t got no moral, no fizichnogo right take say. Blohn – Horst natsiï, Turks – NATO”, – citu functionary “Apostrophe”.
At the turn Blohn Vdovina reagovati on vipad President kislogo club.
“I don’t VDPAU for Yogo words, meni TSE netcabo.
Do not read, do not feel I do not know. I vzhe as visloviv their Dumka”, – situ Volodar “Golden m ACA” (France Football) 1975 rock meta-ratings.com.ua.
As the President of “Dynamo interv Yu “112 channel” respown scho he got on Uvas pid “dinamik cercami”.
Of in particular, Turks demolish the subject priznachennya svogo hour Blahna on the Posad head coach zbra Ukraine.
“Blown Tarasov iz Compart SDPU dwellers the way coach zbra, mean for road safety kogos sradev”, – said the President of “Dynamo”.