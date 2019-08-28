Blood draw: the mother brought the sons into hysterics by using carrots and food coloring…
Wearer social networks TikTok felicity crane played the two sons of school age, deciding to “revenge” them for bad behavior. Woman planed a piece of carrot so that it form was like the tip of the human finger. Own finger she buckled, having glued it with tape. She then poured the carrot and your hand with a solution of red food dye swung and knocked the knife on the cutting Board and begin screaming.
In runs on the screams of the boys were horrified: it was a complete illusion created that the mother accidentally chopped off his finger and bleeding. Sons, clutching his head, began to scream. They clumsily tried to help his mother, who asked them to bring something to cover her wound and stop the blood. Younger, flustered, grabbed from the sink to the pot and dropped into the hands of felicity. “Yes! Bring a towel. What are you doing?”, — yelled at him, crane. The senior ran for a towel and threw it on the table. Then felicity showed them the camera that filmed it all and laughed. The older boy chided her for such games on the nerves, and the youngest began to cry and said that her mother “made him lose his appetite.”
The video has gained almost 50 million views. Social network users mostly appreciated the joke. But not all. Someone found it too cruel, and complained that the children were traumatized and were genuinely upset.
