Bloody crime of the drug cartel in Mexico: six children were killed and another six injured (photo)
Monday, November 3, Mexico has committed a bloody crime that can have serious consequences for the whole country. In Sonora, a member of one of the cartels was shot three cars with women and children. Killed nine people, including six minors. Some of the victims were burned alive in the car. Six teenagers injured. Missing girl. The photo in the header — Maria Ronita Miller, who died along with six children. .
All the dead and injured members of the family of Le Baron, which belongs to the Mormon community. Women with children went to the neighboring state of Chihuahua to visit relatives and on the road was ambushed.
The Minister of security of Mexico Alfonso Durazo reported that the criminals most likely were hunting not for the family of Le Baron. Probably the ambush was arranged for competitors. Members of the drug cartel saw three SUVs and opened fire.
Mass murder on the road can cause a loud international scandal. The fact that most members of the family Le Baron American citizenship. Washington the deaths of American citizens at the hands of drug traffickers is unlikely to appeal, especially as the White house sharply criticized the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is too soft policy in relation to criminal cartels.
In October, President of Mexico stated that it seeks to avoid confrontation. It happened after the state police of Sinaloa released son of drug Lord El Chapo. 28-year-old Ovidio Guzman was arrested in culiacán. After that, members of a drug cartel attacked the prison. The police did not help even armored vehicles. Ovidio was released, to avoid casualties among the civilian population.
Photos by dailymail.co.uk
