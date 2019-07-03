Bloody diplomacy: hard published a caricature of trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-UN
After meeting U.S. President Donald trump with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN, the network has placed “bloody” cartoon.
Images published online Sean Delonas.
Thus, the picture image of the two leaders, but Kim Jong-UN are stained with blood, as well as the area around him. Presidents pull each other’s hands to shake them, but in the middle between them there is a grave of the murdered in North Korea American students.
We will remind, the student of Otto Warmbier died in the United States a few days after returning from prison in North Korea. His tragic story began with a trip to the DPRK on 25 December 2015. There he wanted to make a propaganda poster out of the hotel, which is strictly prohibited in the country. At the end of a tourist trip Warmbir was arrested, while the rest of the tourists from his group was allowed to leave the country.A court in Pyongyang sentenced Warmbir to 15 years of hard labor. However, in the spring of 2016, the American slipped into a coma. June 13, 2017, the DPRK authorities stated that they would release a prisoner on humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, in the United States, the American doctors found extensive cell death of the brain of the student.