Bloody fireworks in Minsk during the celebration of independence Day explosion (photos, video)
In the Belarusian capital Minsk during the festive fireworks on the occasion of Independence Day, there was a traffic accident — exploded fireworks. Killing one woman, several people were injured, writes TUT.BY.
It is noted that the Investigative Committee of Belarus and the Ministry of defense confirmed the information about the incident. It is known that killed a woman.
“The investigative Committee reported that the incident killed a woman born in 1955, who was watching fireworks on the banks of the Svisloch river and was injured. Doctors to save her failed. Eyewitnesses reported that the woman is the neck was a metal fragment“, — writes the edition.
In addition, according to preliminary data, several victims received medical assistance, in connection with the resulting damage. Previously known about the three victims.
Eyewitnesses also reported that during the salute of about the third minute, there were two strong explosions. Also as a result of the incident was broken glass in several buildings.
It is known that the salute was provided by a patrol Rota commandant of the battalion of the Minsk military command. In a statement the Ministry of defense statement said that the Commission of the Ministry together with the Investigative Committee establishes the causes of the incident.
Now the area around the scene cordoned off. There are criminologists.
As previously reported “FACTS”, July 1, 2019 in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the Playground, an explosion occurred of an unspecified subject, in which affected children. The explosion injured six children aged four years to 16 years. One child is in serious condition.
