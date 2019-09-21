Bloody flight: passengers flying to Florida the plane in shock after the disgusting incident
During American Airlines flight from Medellin (Colombia) to Miami (FL) in a passenger burst blister on the foot. He spurted blood and fell on two passengers and surrounding objects. This writes the New York Post.
18 Sep host of a talk show in South Florida, Andy Slater wrote on Twitter about the incident during his flight to Miami. The post has garnered over a thousand comments, and about 700 users shared it on their pages.
“A bloody mess on my flight to Miami. The woman, who was sitting on the aisle had a blister on the foot. Blood splattered down the aisle, including the two guys in front of me on one of their books and on the window, wrote Slater. The flight attendant said that doctors will meet our flight.”
He also published a photo which shows that the woman wrapped in a blanket and was signed: “Now she is barefoot, although she was wearing flip-flops. I hope that this blanket throw”.
After landing the leading talk-show sports radio explained that they were met by firefighters, the paramedics, and also shared the video where the flight attendant explains to the woman and two injured men, what to do next.
“Because of the policies of the United States, we need the three of you was examined by the paramedics,” — said the employee of American Airlines.
Twitter users were horrified by the story of Slater and asked a lot of questions about the incident, prompting him to explain more details about the situation.
Commentators believe that the problem has become a shining example of how horrible the behavior of the passengers during the flight had gone too far.
“Why her legs were open on the plane?” — asked one of them.
“This is one of the most disgusting stories I have ever heard,” commented a user.
“This is my worst possible nightmare, where there are no spiders,” wrote another.
The representative of American Airlines also commented on the incident: “For medical reasons occurring during the trip, the team asked health workers to meet the flight 1128 on arrival. We thank the team of American Airlines, which took care of the passengers during the flight.”