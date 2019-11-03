Bloody Kristen Stewart visited the show in new York
November 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
29-year-old actress Kristen Stewart attended the evening show Jimmy Fallon in new York.
Since the interview was recorded on Halloween eve, Kristen came to the shooting in a bloody manner. The actress had short orange-and-white baseball shirt stained with blood, white striped pants, black high socks and white sneakers from Nike.
The star wore a black baseball cap, which was ruffled hair, on the eyelids caused dark shadows, streaks of artificial blood were on his cheeks and chin stars.
It is noticeable that Kristen Stewart feels this way, very harmonious. In the hand the star was holding a small baseball.