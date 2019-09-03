Bloody master of ceremonies: a man beheaded his wife, singing at weddings, and reported her missing
In the Russian city of Sochi have detained on suspicion in the murder of 46-year-old wife and staging her disappearance. This is with reference to sources reports REN TV.
According to one version, the man had a fight with his wife, killed her, hid the body, and then declared her missing. In social networks it is reported that she was missing.
“Attention, the man was gone, please help find. Been missing since Thursday, last seen near the shop “Trowel”, then the phone turns off and no connection with it are not present”, — he wrote.
Seek woman started by volunteers. Her decapitated body was found on the night of September 1, at the bottom of a ravine in the village Krasnaya Volya.
It is reported that the couple had a joint business for about 20 years they were in the region of the wedding. The husband was the master of ceremonies, and his wife is a music teacher in kindergarten — was sung during feasts. What preceded the conflict of the spouses was not reported. Criminal case investigation proceeds.
