Bloomberg: the children of immigrants more successful than their parents and peers, born in the USA
Children of American immigrants typically earn more than their parents. They are also more active than their peers born in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, these findings published in National Bureau of economic research. In this organization looked at how immigrants improve the life prospects of their children, and also compared the activity of the children of recent immigrants and those who came to America about a century ago.
Many immigrants upon arrival to earn less than American workers, but their children get along with others.
“The children of immigrants have higher rates of mobility than children in the United States,” — said the scientists.
“Although some politicians have a short-term perspective on the assimilation of immigrants, our results show that this view may underestimate the long-term success of immigrants”, — they wrote.
“Our results are more consistent with the idea of the American dream, through which even the immigrants who come to the U.S. with limited resources and skills have a real chance to improve the prospects for their children,” the study says.
For analysis were taken as a basis the historical data, some of them more than 100 years. The earliest group consists of 4 millions of first-generation immigrants and their children in the censuses of 1880 or 1910, and the first group mainly consists of countries in Northern and Western Europe, such as Ireland or Germany, and the second from the southern and Eastern parts of the continent.
The researchers then followed the children of these groups to the censuses of 1910 and 1940 using information about their names, ages and places of birth. Historical data show that “immigrant families are more likely than U.S. natives, are moving to areas that offer better prospects for their children,” the researchers write.