Bloomberg: US has approved the delivery to Ukraine anti-tank missiles Javelin
According to three officials familiar with the decision, the U.S. Department of State has approved, and the Congress unofficially signed a contract for the sale of Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons Javelin in the amount of $ 39 million.
According to one of the officials, till the end of Tuesday, 1 October, can be declared about the sale of 150 anti-tank missiles and two additional missile launchers. All the officials asked not to be named because the decision has not been announced officially, writes Bloomberg.
Ukraine has requested deliveries of anti-tank missiles in the early summer of last year. Only in 2018, the United States sold to Ukraine more than 200 rockets and 37 launchers.
This sale is separate from the Congress allowed military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 250 million, which is held over the administration of the tramp for several months before the conversation between Donald trump and President Vladimir Zelensky became known around the world and led to the impeachment of the President of the United States.
Representatives of the Department of defense stated that this assistance 214 million dollars were to go to purchase equipment for Ukraine, but the Pentagon refused to provide a list of equipment purchased. According to the documents, the potential purchase includes sniper rifles of .50 caliber, capable of hitting armored vehicles, night vision goggles, grenade launchers and additional radar to locate Russian artillery.
Javelin is the main antitank weapon of the army and marine corps that allows soldiers or Marines to shoot and move quickly: the missile itself directs itself to the target. Assuming that the U.S. Congress would give formal approval within 30 days, a new sale will be paid from the Ukrainian funds.
Officials said that there is no evidence that the sale was delayed by the administration of trump after the request of Ukraine, which, apparently, took place through the usual channels.
The question of arms supplies took an unexpected turn during a call on July 25, when Zelensky told Trump that “we are ready to continue cooperation for the next steps, in particular, we are almost ready to buy more missiles Javelin”. According to the account published at the White house last week, the US President replied: “I would like that you did us this service”.