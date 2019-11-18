Blue light at night increases cancer risk
Blue light from screens and led lamps increases the risk of breast cancer and prostate cancer, especially when used night, admit scientists.
Earlier research already showed that the use of light sources with blue light at night is unsafe for the body. Spanish scientists from the Barcelona Institute for global health (ISGlobal) it was found that there is a connection between artificial light at night, in the rhythm of day and night and the development of breast cancer and prostate cancer.
Specialists analyzed data on more than 4,000 people aged 20 to 85 years. They found out the extent to which these people were exposed to artificial light (this was used as a questionnaire and night images of the Earth surface).
The results showed that those people who were exposed to high levels of blue light at night, the risk of developing breast cancer or prostate cancer increased 1.5-2 times compared to people who could sleep at night in the dark.
Scientists say that the blue light emitted by led lamps, which today are often used in cities for night lighting, and screens of electronic devices. They are strongly recommended to ensure to sleep in conditions of total darkness, and in the evenings to use halogen bulbs instead of led or even a candle. Also before going to sleep should not look at the screens of laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc.
The main danger of blue light, according to experts, is that it violates the healthy production of the hormone melatonin, which determines sleep quality and the biorhythms of the body. Especially components of blue light reduces melatonin production.
“The higher melatonin at night, the higher the level of serotonin in the afternoon. Serotonin makes us happy, relaxed and happy, so healthy levels of melatonin a night is important for preventing depression. The level of melatonin affect the activity of cancer cells: they become more, not enough,” explained the scientists.