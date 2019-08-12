Blue limbs, numb mouth: in Russia, the student died from “syndrome of Yulia Nachalova”
In the capital of Russia Moscow there was a terrible event: a 20-year-old student of Voronezh state University died from a mysterious illness that was immediately dubbed “the Julia syndrome Nachalovo”. The fact that initially, the disease like rotavirus infection, but then turned into sepsis and death, writes, “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
It is reported that she arrived in Moscow after the session to walk around the city and visit the museums. However, almost immediately she felt bad, and then came down with a temperature under 40.
Parents suspected that their daughter has angina. However, the next day the unhappy started diarrhea and vomiting. Seeing the symptoms of rotavirus, relatives called an ambulance. Doctors have prescribed planned treatment, but the student of VSU was getting worse and worse. She has blue limbs, a heavy pain in the muscles. The next day the girl has a numb mouth.
Again come on call the doctors diagnosed a coma. Unfortunately, the doctors are unable to pump out students — she died without regaining consciousness. As told journalists the head of the Department of infectious diseases RUDN Galina Kozhevnikova, like the development of the disease may indicate meningitis or encephalitis.
In addition, the symptoms resemble sepsis — blood poisoning, because of which left Julia Nachalova. At first, the singer also thought that her illness is not serious, but all ended in death.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ksenia Sobchak, said that the cause of death of the Russian socialite and business lady, fashion Director of TSUM store, and Vice-President of company Mercury Alla werber became sepsis.
