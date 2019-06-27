Blueberries helps to lose weight
People who want to lose weight should include in your diet blueberries. One hundred grams of blueberries contains approximately 44 calories, so it is useful for those who want to lose weight. By the way, berry is recommended to use not only fresh but also dried. In the summer is to freeze the blueberries to the cold season, add in the cheese, yogurt.
Studying how blueberries affect the human health, experts food Research center at Boston University found that the berry is able to restore many functions of the body and even to rejuvenate it. Dr. Joseph, a leading scholar of the University, admitted that he began to add blueberries to Breakfast after I saw the results of the study. But scientists from the University of East Anglia, mentored research participants over 14 years found that those who eat blueberries at least once a week, the risk of developing hypertension decreased by ten percent. The researchers believe that it in certain flavonoids, which allow you to control blood pressure.
It is known that bilberry strengthens retina and improves visual acuity. Regularly eating berries can improve memory. Blueberries — a storehouse of vitamins (A, C, R, b) contains tannins, flavonoids, organic acids, glucose, magnesium, sodium, iron, phosphorus, potassium. Berries have herbal insulin, so they are useful in diabetes.
Use blueberries for intestinal disorders, because it has fastening properties. Berry good for the liver and stomach. Due to the fact that blueberries contain pectin, helps flush toxins from the body. Berries purify the blood, strengthen blood vessels, improve blood circulation, metabolism. Those who consume blueberries increases immunity.
Useful not only berries, but the leaves of blueberries. Infusion of leaves is recommended for kidney disease, diabetes, headaches. It is also used to gargle in acute tonsillitis, pharyngitis.
However, it is important to know that to abuse the blueberry is not worth it, especially for people suffering from diseases of the pancreas.