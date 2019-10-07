Blunder of the match referee “ear” – “Dynamo” affected the outcome of the championship of Ukraine (video)
Within the penultimate round of the first round of the Ukrainian Premier League debutant of the higher battalion “Kolos” stadium “Obolon” in Kiev, attended “Dynamo”.
The game proved to be very difficult, both for teams and for the referees, headed by Andrei Kovalenko.
First referee from Poltava removed on 49-th minute of the player’s nominal guest of Vladimir Shepelev.
And after 5 minutes, Kovalenko took a fateful decision when wrongly awarded a penalty in gate of owners, thus removing the defender “Ear” Maxim Maksimenko for alleged handball.
Victor Tsygankov realized the penalty spot, opening the scoring in the match 0:1.
This episode demoralized the club from Kovalevka, which literally disintegrated, allowing the Dynamo to bring his victory to a large 4:0.
We would add that the arbitrator was appointed twice more in the match from the penalty spot, and both times against the hosts. And his second 11-meter Tsygankov is not implemented. Thus, the interrupted series 21-year-old midfielder for the implementation of a penalty – prior to that, Victor has successfully implemented 12 penalties.
