BMW 4-Series 2020 seen in the testing
The German company is preparing a new generation of 4-Series.
Six years ago, started production of the first generation of the BMW 4-Series. To date, BMW has been testing a new convertible.
Alas, but to not consider the novelty, camouflage hides a large part of the body of the car, but clearly shows the influence of the design of 3-seriii. In addition, the front part is located the radiator grille, clearly inspired by the new Z4.
One of the most obvious innovations is the emergence of a soft-top roof, which unlike the hard top exactly to reduce the weight of the car.
Became known some details of interior decoration. The layout of the dashboard, steering wheel and seats taken from a 3-series. As expected, the novelty will get a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with touchscreen.
Experts hope that the BMW 4-Series 2020 will be driven by a petrol four and six-cylinder engines, and diesel power plants.