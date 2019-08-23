BMW 5-Series equipped with a grille with lights
The BMW 5-Series sedan received an optional backlighting of the grille in the style of the new BMW X6.
The Bavarian manufacturer continues to “epic” with led backlight, which began with the doors and door handles and continued in the interior, interior lighting, and installed under the vehicle a unique light Welcome Light Mat. For the first time BMW has applied the option in the new X6, and now it can be used as a brand attribute for a sedan 5-Series (G30).
U.S. dealers are assigned a new official accessory called “Chrome Glow Iconic Kidney Grilles”. A new option is a white LEDs, fitted along the perimeter of the grille and is estimated at an additional 614 dollars.
Of course, BMW is not a pioneer in this kind of lighting. For over 6 years Mercedes uses the option to highlight your logo. Skoda offers a compact crossover Karoq built in to door illumination, projecting a company logo on the ground. The Audi lights top models like “dance” at the opening and closing of doors.