BMW 5-Series will get a new grille
Sedan BMW 5, which will premiere in the near future, will be equipped with updated grille with smaller sizes.
Originally stated that the lattice will contain only 2 elements and occupy most of the space between the bonnet and the front bumper. But itgk from such design decided to give up because its too obvious aggressiveness.
At the moment the car is undergoing road testing on German roads, so the Network regularly appear spy photos of the model. As for the facelift, he touched the radiator grille, and optics, which became very narrow and somewhat angular. Thanks to the rounded forms of the hull, the engineers created a near-classic interior.
BMW 5 appear on the market in hybrid and diesel variations, and the official presentation will take place in 2020.
The vehicle will be powered by a 2.3-liter gasoline engine, but the powerplant, which will appear in the hybrid, are still unknown.