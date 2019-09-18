BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe got a carbon fiber roof
This fall, the Bavarians are preparing a global update of its model range, including the new coupe BMW 8-Series.
The sporty character of the new BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe highlights the M Sport package, which was offered since launch, sales of the car. It is learned that since November this year the range of optional accessories for the 4-door coupe will be joined by a new roof from carbon fiber, thanks to which the engineers managed to reduce the weight of the car.
According to the publication speedme.ru the roof will be available as a separate item for BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, and together with the aforementioned M Sport package for the other variations.
In addition, customers can order the interior with elements from the same material.