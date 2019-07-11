BMW 840i coupe and convertible will go on sale in autumn
As stated in the official press release, model 840i will be equipped with 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo engine that develops 335 HP of power and torque at 499 Nm.
A couple of the power plant is automatic transmission with eight speeds, which can be connected to the AWD system.
From the point of view of performance, the BMW 840i Coupe model year 2020 can accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, while the version with all-wheel drive it will take 4.4 seconds.
As of version 840i Convertible, it makes the sprint to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive model reduces this time to 4.6 seconds.
Both cars have electronic speed limiter, which yields to accelerate only up to 209 km/h when equipped with all-season tires, but when using racing tyres the rate is increased to 250 km/h.
Already in the database, both versions are equipped with shift paddles on the steering wheel, a system of Launch-Control and differential M Sport variants with rear-wheel drive.
There are also dynamic control of the shock absorber and integrated active steering, which is standard on all-wheel drive variants.
Models follow in the footsteps of M850i, but a little less aggressive. They feature an updated front bumper and led headlights with LaserLight technology. Both cars also had dual exhaust pipes and standard 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the owner greeted 12.3-inch screen digital dashboard and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Among other features — leather sports seats Vernasca, background lighting and a Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers.
The model also has a wireless charger for smartphones and automatic closing doors. Complete basic add-on steering wheel heated, heated front seats and an instrument panel finished in Nappa leather.
Sales of BMW 840i will be launched in September, and prices start at 87 us $ 900 for the coupe and 97 $ 400 for the convertible.
Over the same four-wheel drive options, customers will have to pay an additional $ 2,900.