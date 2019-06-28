BMW believes in the future of diesel engines
Despite the fact that BMW is striving to become one of the world leaders in the field of electrification, the Bavarian brand will continue to invest heavily in internal combustion engines for many years.
Technical Director Klaus Froelich stated that diesel engines will be in production for at least 20 years and the petrol engine of at least 30 years. So people might not worry about the future of their used vehicles with internal combustion engines and the impending electrification.
According to Froelich, by 2025, at least 80% of cars will have an internal combustion engine under the hood, and such areas as Russia, the middle East, and inland China, where there is no infrastructure of electric chargers will use a purely gasoline engine for another 10-15 years.
At the same time, the coastal part of China, including major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, will have full-fledged infrastructure for electric vehicles within 10 years, Europe will be more full of rechargeable hybrids, but in the US the electric cars will be sold mainly on the West coast and parts of the East, but it won’t be massive.
According to Froelich, the transition to the electrification of the overly hyped — battery electric vehicles are more expensive from the point of view of raw materials for batteries, and in the end, the trend will continue, plus may worsen with increasing demand for raw materials.
However, even if the diesel engines in the near future will not disappear, their diversity is significantly reduced — BMW has refused from 1.5-liter 3-cylinder unit, followed by a story of powerful 6-cylinder with four turbines, and later they will do the V12.
To bring them to modern environmental standards was too expensive.