BMW has delayed the production of vodorodnaya year
In the spring of 2017, the head of the BMW Group Harald Kruger said that the company will begin limited production of cars on fuel cells in 2021, and mass production will be adjusted by 2025.
At the ongoing Frankfurt international motor show, where the Bavarians brought the concept of i Hydrogen NEXT on the basis of crossover X5, the company said that the small circulation of such machines with power units of new generation will appear a year later – in 2022-m. the start of production of vodorodnaya for customers is scheduled for 2025.
Specifications Hydrogen i NEXT not revealed: BMW has only confirmed that its main partner in the field of fuel cells remains a Toyota.
Recall, the two companies began cooperating in 2013. In 2015, the Japanese gave the Germans their technology for advanced fleet of hydrogen 5-Series GT and i8. In early 2017, BMW and Toyota have joined the global initiative “Hydrogen Council”. Currently, this organization includes 60 companies.
By design BMW vodorodnaya will not replace but will complement battery electric vehicles. The manufacturer believes that the power plant on fuel elements are suitable, primarily, for large models designed for travel over long distances.