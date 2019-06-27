BMW has presented a conceptual electric bike DC Vision Roadster

BMW презентовала концептуальный электрический байк Vision DC Roadster

The first motorcycle was created a special unit of the Bavarian brand.

BMW has developed the first electric bike, called BMW Vision Roadster DC. Instead of the traditional internal combustion engine on the bike is the motor and the battery, while the classic silhouette has been retained. The cooling system has been stylized in the cylinders of the engine and put forward by the parties at the beginning of the movement.

It is reported that the main components were made of carbon fiber and aluminum, so it turned out to reduce the weight of the model. A number of decorative elements made of matte unpainted milled aluminum and the dark color is complemented by red details and a glow in the dark accents, including located on the Metzeler tires. Optics only led.

In addition, the engineers of the Bavarian brand has developed equipment, stylized jacket and pants, complemented by a functional vest that attaches by magnets to the top of the jacket. Will the motorcycle to be mass-produced — not yet reported.

