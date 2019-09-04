BMW has revealed the collector’s version of the i3 and i8
Sales of a novelty will start in November.
The Bavarian company introduced a special version of the electric car BMW i3s and hybrid i8. Mark plans to release 1,000 copies and 200 i3 — i8. A special series of new products will receive the prefix Sophisto Ultimate Edition in the title.
Standard performance BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle distinctive color of the body Fluid with Black accents exclusive shade E-Copper. In addition to copper color painted trim grille, air intakes on the front bumper pads and side skirts. In addition, the novelty has 20-inch wheels colour Jet Black, and in the cabin it should be noted leather trim and decorative panels “dark oak”, as well as on the headrests there is an embroidery with the name of the special version.
In turn, the BMW i8 Sophisto Ultimate Edition has got the tint of the body Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect with accents E-Copper, 20-inch wheels painted in two colors Black and E-Copper and transparent rear lights. The model is equipped with Shadow Line package, a Harman Kardon audio system and many others.