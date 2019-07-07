BMW i3 and i8 will not get a direct successor
Some say that hybrid cars BMW i3 and i8 are the modern representatives of their class.
But in fairness it should be noted that both models are outdated and logically, they should be updated very soon.
The BMW, it seemed, was the answer to this question a few weeks ago when they presented the hybrid Vision M Next Concept – the show took place in Munich, Germany.
A bit futuristic appearance of the concept, which is typical for model i8, reminiscent of a brief overview of the i8 next generation. Of course we also hoped for this, but we are wrong.
“We have no immediate successor or the model of the i3 nor the i8,” said Frohlich in an interview with the Australian CarSales.com.
According to development Director at BMW by Klaus fröhlich, a concept Vision of the Next M will not be a successor to the series coupe i8. In fact, the i3 and i8 do not get successors.
With regard to the concept of Vision M Next, Pilih confirmed that it will enter production within three years. Moreover, it will be positioned as a hybrid sports car, which the nature will be similar to BMW M.
However, he did not rule out the possibility of the emergence of the electric vehicle M, but this will not happen in the near future.