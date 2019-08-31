BMW i8 M showed on the render
Independent designers has developed a image potential of the Bavarian news.
Development Director at BMW by Klaus fröhlich in July this year announced that the BMW i8 has no future. Instead of the advent of this model, the German automaker will develop the concept Vision M Next, which should get the production version over the next three years.
It will be a hybrid sports car with a sporty character. That means i8, one of the most radical BMW designs ever presented, will disappear.
Accordingly, i8 M, potentially having a huge performance, also does not appear. But thanks to a new render from the Car Lifestyle we can at least dream of such a car.
The basis of its project designers took a striking style i8 and modified it to perfection. Black grille combined with black bodywork and lowered suspension give the coupe an aggressive look. The lower part of the front panel looks menacing.
On the other hand, the machine M needs to be cooled, not fuel efficiency. The hood also has vozduhotehnika, which lacks the usual i8.
We hope that despite the i8, following the hybrid sports car BMW has the same cheeky style design. In 2009, the German automaker struck by its Vision EfficientDynamics concept is a radical design.
Two years later, BMW released the conceptual hybrid electric i8 Concept, which has retained a significant part of the futuristic look of the Vision EfficientDynamics Concept. Only in 2014, after a brief appearance in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, the serial version appeared on the market, retaining most of the original design concept.
The I8 may not have to appear significantly longer, but Vision M Next Concept seems to have good potential. The model has door-butterflies from the i8, and also borrowed some design details.
However, the renderer such as the one presented above shows that i8 M might look really cool, and BMW would give him enough performance to Express themselves.