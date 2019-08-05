BMW introduced an updated hybrid sedan BMW 530e
In addition, the hybrid sedan received four-wheel drive system.
BMW introduced an updated benzoelektrosila 530e, which got a high-capacity battery and all-wheel drive as an option. In the electric-powered model can drive up to 57 kilometers. The new battery helped to reduce fuel consumption by 0.2 liters per 100 km, however, her appearance in principle, reduced space in the trunk for 120 litres, although the battery size has not increased.
In the hybrid block works 530e BMW 2.0-liter turbo, 184 horsepower and 83-kilowatt electric motor 113 horsepower. The total capacity of both is 252 HP and torque of 420 Nm. This “stuffing” with intelligent control enables the sedan to accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 235 km/h.
BMW 530e is also equipped with an adaptive suspension, a virtual instrument panel and a large number of intelligent systems active and passive safety and driver assistance.