BMW introduced the 2 series Gran Coupe
The German automaker introduced the four-door coupe BMW 2 series Gran Coupe.
Public world premiere will take place at the motor show in Los Angeles in November 2019, while the market launch is planned for March 2020.
The world’s first BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe brings the concept four-door coupe in the compact segment of the premium class, which is already a success in cars of higher class.
The hallmarks of novelty was dynamically stretched silhouette, the four frameless side Windows and rear lights, fused with glossy black strip that fits the BMW emblem located in the center, and surrounds her.
In the heart of the car is front-wheel drive architecture that Gran Coupe shares with the new BMW 1-Series hatchback from also borrowed many other technological developments. The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe have a length of 4, 526 mm, a width of 1 800 mm and height of 1420 mm.
Passengers will feel comfortable thanks to 2670 mm wheelbase. The new product has a dynamic appearance with the descending roof line.
When you run will be available in one diesel and two petrol engines: three-cylinder petrol engine with 140 HP in the BMW 218i, four-cylinder diesel engine capacity of 190 HP in the BMW 220d and the most powerful four-cylinder engine capacity of 306 HP in the BMW M235i xDrive.
Version 218i will get a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed robot with double clutch, and in modifications 220d and M235i will use the same 8-speed automatic transmission. Standard specifications include M235i xDrive BMW xDrive, the mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, power steering and M Sport brakes the M Sport.
The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe uses an innovative driver assistance system, such as a withholding system in the lane, the system collision warning with braking function, active cruise control, the system will prevent collisions when reversing, plus an innovative reverse mode.