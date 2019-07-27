BMW is actively developing the production of batteries

July 27, 2019
BMW активно развивает производство аккумуляторов

BMW more than doubled increased the productivity of their enterprises for the production of high-voltage batteries in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Enterprise for the production of batteries is engaged in production of the fourth generation of batteries that will be used in the hybrid variants of the new BMW X5 and BMW X3.

According to the senior Vice President for power unit of the BMW Group Michael Nicolaides developers have invested about ten million dollars in a new line for the Assembly of batteries and expanded the area to more than 8,000 square meters, doubling the number of produced batteries.

Since the beginning of 2019, the BMW Group has invested $ 10 million in the production of plug-in hybrid BMW models, with 225 specialists in the Assembly of cars was converted to electrified production models.

