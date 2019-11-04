BMW M2 CS came to the tests before debut
New model will be unveiled at the motor show in Los Angeles.
BMW is probably now busy preparing its newest M-car. Earlier it was reported that the version of M2 for the club sport to debut at the motor show in Los Angeles in 2019 November 20, 2019.
However, there was a spy video showing how M2 did a few laps at the Nurburgring. Video tests of the new was published on Youtube. Apparently, BMW can make some recent changes in M2 CS before there will be a public premiere of the model.
New BMW M2 CS is “phenomenal and behaves like a race car with license plates”, according to the head of the division of BMW M Marcus a flush. Mr. Flush said that Clubsport M2 will be “the clearest and most pure BMW M model, which we released for quite a long time.”
Thus expect M2 CS will be more powerful than M2 Competition, with an engine producing 444 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters of torque. However, M2 CS is expected to have a new engine instead of the old S58 S55.
As for the powertrain options, it was reported that M2 CS will be supplied with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed transmission with double clutch. It will also be equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 shod on 19-inch wheels. Of course, upgrading the chassis and suspension is expected to top models M2.
Most importantly, M2 CS will continue to have rear-wheel drive configuration, unlike the front-drive 2-series Gran Coupe.