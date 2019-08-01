BMW M2 to debut 3 augustat
Today M240i Racing — the most affordable choice for those who want to race on a stock BMW.
This will change soon, as BMW M Motorsport just announced that he was going to debut a new entry-level model. It will be based on the productive BMW M2 will debut August 3 at a six-hour Nordschleife in the VLN Endurance Championship race.
In his first race car will compete in the team BMW Motorsport and managed pilots Junior Visser and jörg Weidinger. The latter is a test engineer and development at BMW M GmbH and a very successful competitor to the BMW Sports Trophy for many years.
Racing car BMW M2 will work for BMW Motorsport and will receive a special sporty livery-camouflage. The race will serve as another major test needed for development before customers will start to compete next season.
The teasers show racing aerodynamic package, including front splitter and fixed rear wing, and new wheels and tyres for Motorsport. The interior is obviously exempt from all unnecessary things and equipped with two bucket seats, steering wheel with butterfly gear lever and sprinkler system.
BMW says it will offer new racing car of initial level in two versions — Racing and Clubsport, because the automaker wants to attract more potential racers enthusiasts. There are also plans for the version of the Permit B to use on the Nordschleife within the VLN. It is expected that the model will get a 3.0-litre two-cylinder turbocharged engine, which in a road car develops 410 HP and 550 Nm of torque. The first cars will be delivered to the buyers in the second quarter of 2020.